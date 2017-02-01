Charlotte Selectboard lends approval for UVM cycling Club event

In two months, Charlotte roads will be brimming with cyclists, participating in an intercollegiate event.

The April 2 event is expected to draw scores of participants, and has different categories of events. The first wave of riders is slated to go off in the early morning; a second tier pushes off later in the morning, followed by time trials.

The Charlotte Selectboard approved a request during its Jan. 23 meeting made by University of Vermont Cycling Club representative Charles Mandel. He said the cycling organization will be the event beneficiary.

The race has been held in town previously, and its route includes Hinesburg and Mt. Philo roads. Mandel told Selectboard member Carrie Spear that event organizers they hadn’t considered holding the race in any other town.

Because the event falls on a Sunday, there is concern regarding how the race might affect cars leaving Charlotte churches. Mandel told the Board that marshals and police officials will be on-hand to help with traffic control during the race. On the heels of that, Recreation Commission member Bill Fraser-Harris said he is concerned about the race’s impact on local traffic. Also, he noted that if the weather were nice on the day of the event, well over 100 cars may be parked at the Mt. Philo State Park lot. “If it’s a sunny day, then it’ll be very, very busy at Mt. Philo,” he said. Later in the evening, it was decided that additional marshals will help with traffic in the Mt. Philo area.

Mandel also told Board members that he contacted the Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue Service regarding services during the day of the event. “We’d like an ambulance on call in case of a crash.”