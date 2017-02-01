Hinesburg firefighters to train in local house

For weeks now, firefighters from the Hinesburg Fire Department have been going out to the same house on Route 116. Firefighters donn their protective equipment and go into the house, encountering smoke, furniture, and other challenges one might expect during an active house fire – minus the flames. The firefighters are learning how to fight a fire in a real house, and the culmination of their training will come when the house burns down next month.

The Hinesburg Fire Department, 50 members strong, has members with decades of experience and some who joined three months ago, noted Captain Eric Spivack. “We’ve got senior members such as myself, and we have new members who haven’t had any training.” Spivack has been a firefighter for over 30 years, first in Mass. and for the last 18 years in Hinesburg.

Training in a real house allows the firefighters to face the conditions they might experience in an actual fire. “You get the advantage of a real house,” Spivack said. “You’ve got the rooms, you’ve got bedrooms, sinks, obstacles.” The house also has furniture, which the crew moves around to present new challenges as the training proceeds. “It’s just more realistic to what we’re going to find,” Spivack said.

The house, located along Route 116 in Hinesburg, is the former Lafreniere Farm. The house was hit almost 18 months ago by a truck, causing slight structural damage. The driver was uninjured, and the home’s last inhabitants had moved out only the day before, Spivack said: “Timing was everything on that one.”

The home’s owners approached the department to see if they’d like to use the house for training. Following a process involving inspections, insurance concerns, and other issues, the home was cleared for use. The furnishings, which help to create a realistic situation, are donations from the local community, Spivack said.

“We want to thank everyone because we had a phenomenal response to our request for furniture. We have couches; it was more than we needed.”

Trainings involve simulated smoke, use of self-contained breathing apparatus or SCBA, and attacking the “fire” using hot air, rather than water, from the hoses. The department plans to train with a roof ladder in coming weeks, Spivack said. The fire department also pursues other training opportunities, including ladder training at CVU. Training in the house is a unique opportunity, he said.

“It gives us a chance to be a little bit more realistic in our training.”