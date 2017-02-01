Hinesburg Selectboard appoints Greenberg as DRB alternate

Andy Greenberg is a new Hinesburg Development Review Board alternate.

Greenberg receive the board’s endorsement during the Jan. 23 meeting. He will serve the remainder of the term, which expires Jan. 1, 2019. Another DRB alternate position is open, but that applicant couldn’t attend last Monday’s meeting due to a family emergency.

Greenberg sat in the front row during a question-and-answer session with board members. Chairman Michael Bissonnette kicked off the process, asking Greenberg what sparked his interest in applying.

Responding, Greenberg said he wants “to be part of the community.” Citing his experience as a house designer along with a background in civil engineering, Greenberg noted the Development Review Board “sounded like a good place to get involved.”

Selectboard member Phil Pouech asked if Greenberg had attended any of the local Development Review Board meetings. Greenberg said he hadn’t, but noted his 15-year career designing houses helped boost his planning and development experience.

“I’m very familiar with the process,” said Greenberg. “We moved to Hinesburg nine months ago…at some point, I knew we’d have a project in Hinesburg.”

Poeuch then asked Greenberg, a University of Vermont graduate, why Greenberg chose Hinesburg as his hometown. Poeuch added he makes it a habit to ask applicants to town-appointed commissions and boards that question.

“We were drawn to Hinesburg because of the school system,” said Greenberg. “We (also liked) the relative close proximity to Burlington.”

Greenberg said he knew if the board reviewed one of his projects, he’d have to step away from the hearing. In recent times, board members John Lyman and Ted Bloomhardt didn’t participate in application hearings when projects with which they are involved came under board scrutiny.

Before the vote on Greenberg’s appointment, he asked the board for an explanation of a board alternate’s role. Town Administrator Trevor Lashua told Greenberg an alternate should attend every meeting and be ready to step into a meeting if a board member were absent and an alternate were needed to form a quorum. “The board tries to be aware of what’s coming up,” Lashua said. “They try to be aware if an alternate is needed… if the unforeseen, in-the-moment happens, and there’s a need to swap someone out.”

The next scheduled DRB meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7 in the town hall.