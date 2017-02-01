Scott’s call to freeze education spending likely won’t impact town meeting

Gov. Phil Scott’s proposals for education spending, resulting in a change in when communities vote on school spending plans, won’t likely impact the March Town Meeting vote on the proposed $75.1 million Champlain Valley School District Budget, according to state, local school district, and town officials.

On Jan. 17, the Champlain Valley School District Board approved a spending plan for the five towns that make up the new district.

When asked about a possible delay in voting on the proposed school budget, Chittenden South Supervisory Union Chief Operations Officer Bob Mason noted that an email from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office addressed Scott’s suggestion regarding a delay on voting on Vermont school spending plans.

“I want to remind you that, as of now, no changes have been made to the law and the governor’s proposal remains simply a proposal until any of his suggestions are enacted by the legislature,” said William Senning, the Vermont Secretary of State’s office’s director of elections. “… our advice is that your school district should continue preparing for, warning, and conducting their budget votes in accordance with current law, and on their current schedule, until such time as the legislature acts, if at all, on the governor’s proposal.”

Charlotte Town Administrator Dean Bloch said the town isn’t planning on “doing anything different” during March town meeting voting on the proposed CVSD budget. Hinesburg Town Clerk Missy Ross echoed Bloch’s statement, noting that as of now, the town hasn’t received any new guidelines from the state. Shelburne Town Clerk Diana Vachon also said the town is proceeding with the budget question on the local ballot.

During Scott’s budget address last month, he suggested sweeping changes that would be felt statewide, altering Vermont’s annual March town meeting voting. The Republican governor’s plan, if approved by the legislature, would also require stringent budgeting constraints for Vermont’s school districts.

Scott also asked the legislature to mandate that school districts keep their 2018 spending plans to the current year’s levels. To provide school districts the opportunity to get used to the level- funding directive, Scott suggested delaying voting on local budget plans until late May. Traditionally, most of Vermont’s schools’ pending plans are considered by voters at town meeting, which takes place this year on March 7.

The last day to warn proposed school budgets is Feb. 5.