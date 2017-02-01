Shelburne business shows support for those battling cancer

A new van carrying the Shelburne-based Maple Leaf Carpet & Tile Cleaning team is sporting bright purple colors in support of those fighting cancer.

“There isn’t a person in our company who hasn’t been affected by cancer in some way, and I know nearly every customer we serve has as well,” Clint West, Maple Leaf Carpet & Tile Cleaning owner, said. “I wanted to do something very visible to show our community that we know how cancer affects people and to show them that our whole company supports them in their fight. When I thought about what we could do, the first thing that came to my mind was painting our new van with the colors that show support for cancer fighters.”

As West was finalizing the details for his new van purchase and its paint job, he reached out to the staff at his local chapter of the American Cancer Society for information about how the van could reflect his company’s support for cancer fighters.

“My first thought was to paint the new vehicle pink in support of breast cancer survivors, since I know several people who’ve fought breast cancer, and everyone recognizes the color as supporting breast cancer research and treatment,” West said. “I understand that not many people know what the purple represents, so we’re hoping this new vehicle helps lots of people in our area understand what the color means and who we’re expressing our support for. I’m hoping we can help this color become as recognizable as pink has become for breast cancer supporters.”