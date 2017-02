By Corinna Hobbs

Hinesburg 4-H Club members met at Champlain Lanes on Shelburne Road in Shelburne for a fun day of bowling and sheep quizzes on Jan. 14. In between turns bowling, members answered sheep-related questions. Participants were asked questions based on their skill and knowledge levels. Club members Zoe Bills, Tianna Bills, Luke Bills, and Corinna Hobbs were joined by club friends Skylar Francis and Caroline Hobbs.