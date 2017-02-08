Andrea Morgante and Merrily Lovell for Hinesburg Selectboard — James Donegan

Please join me in supporting Andrea Morgante and Merrily Lovell for Selectboard. It may be funny to be talking about them at the same time, but I find Andrea and Merrily to share characteristics that are important to me in a Selectboard member. I’ll be voting for them, because of their approachability, their motivations for running for Selectboard, and I believe their approach to decision-making will be holistic.

I find both these candidates to be approachable and accepting of other points of view. I believe Andrea has shown, in her years of service on the Selectboard, that she encourages discussion, and welcomes input from the community. I believe Merrily would similarly be respectful of feedback.

I believe that Andrea and Merrily are motivated to be on the Selectboard with the best interests of the community in mind. They will be concerned with what is best for us now and in the future. Neither candidate has anything, economically, to gain from a position on the Board.

I think they will make decisions based on what they think is the best for the community as a whole. I see them as individuals who take economic, social, and environmental factors into account, when making a decision. They will strive for a town with a vibrant economy, heathy people, healthy environment, and an open government.

James Donegan, Hinesburg