Charlotte ballot and school races takes shape

Charlotte voters will cast ballots on March 7 to fill town office and school board positions. Candidates had to garner at least 30 signatures or one percent, whichever is less, of the town’s 3,319 registered voters in order to have their names placed on the ballot.

Ed Stone is unopposed for a one-year term as town moderator. He is also the lone candidate for a one-year position as school district moderator.

Incumbent Fritz Tegatz is running against Stone for a three-year seat on the Selectboard.

Voters will choose between two candidates for a two-year term on the Selectboard: Frank Tenney and Seth Zimmerman.

Moe Harvey is unopposed in his bid for a three-year term for lister.

Mary Mead is running unopposed for a one-year term for delinquent tax collector.

Hugh Lewis Jr. is the lone candidate for a one-year term for road commissioner.

Nan Mason is seeking a five-year seat as library trustee. She is running unopposed.

There’s a two-way race for a three-year term as auditor as Allen Ash and Jennifer Cole each seek the post.

Chris Falk is unopposed for a three-year term as a cemetery commissioner.

Victoria Zulkoski is the lone candidate for a two-year seat as cemetery commissioner.

Susan Ohanian is seeking a one-year seat as a cemetery commissioner.

There are no candidates on the ballot for trustee for public funds for a three-year term and for a trustee for public funds, a two-year term.

Write-in candidates may prevail for a one-year term as a town grand juror and for a post for a year as town agent.

On the school side, Susan Nostrand is the lone candidate for a three-year term on the Charlotte Central School board.

Erik Beal is seeking another two-year term as CCS director.

Sue Thibault is unopposed in her bid for a one-year seat on the CCS board.

Incumbent Lorna Jimerson is unopposed for a three-year term on the Champlain Valley Union school board.