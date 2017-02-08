HCS students take plunge for Special Olympics



Last weekend, Hinesburg Community School students went for a dip in an icy Lake Champlain. It was a little scary and a lot cold, but it was all for a good cause. The students donated the money they raised to Special Olympics Vermont as participants in the Cool Schools Penguin Plunge.

Together with fellow HCS fifth-grade teachers Angela Galyean and Paul Rocheleau, Paul Lasher works each year to incorporate some form of community service into their students’ schoolwork. This year, Lasher’s son Brady began hinting around about participating in the plunge.

“It took off from there,” said Lasher, “as (Brady) helped encourage others to participate.” The students began discussing their project in October, with fundraising commencing in November. Social media was a big help, said Lasher, as was Front Porch Forum.

Lasher noted that “people always come through,” adding, “Hinesburg is a wonderful town, with people willing to support the students and the school!”

The team’s original goal was to raise $4,500, but as of Saturday, they’d raised $7,710. This was more money per participant than any other team, and the students helped each other to raise the $150 minimum donation per plunger, said Lasher. Funds can be transferred among students, allowing as many students as possible to meet the participation requirements. Twenty of HCS’s 63 fifth-graders took part in the actual plunge, and more lent support by photographing the event and cheering on their classmates. HCS tech integration specialist Jessica Wilson, Lasher, and three other parents also took the plunge.

The morning of the plunge, said Lasher, reality set in as some students were quieter and others more outspoken than usual. Having done the plunge several times himself, Lasher understood their apprehension. “I won’t lie, each year I get a little more anxious about the actual plunge,” said Lasher. “The water doesn’t get any warmer and the shock seems to get worse. In the end, it is for such a great cause, that it is well worth it.”

The students, too, were “very pumped” after the plunge, said Lasher. “It does take a lot of guts to jump into the frigid water and it’s an awesome experience to feel the energy of the crowd as we make our way into the water and back to the warming tents.” Lasher added, “All the students said that they would love to do it again!”

And what will Lasher do when next winter rolls in?

“If they decide jumping into the lake is a good idea, I guess I’ll be making the leap of faith again!”