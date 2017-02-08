Hinesburg contests set for March Town Meeting

Connect on Linked in

The races for Hinesburg town and school board positions are set for March Town Meeting voting. Residents who submitted petitions by last Monday for the ballot had to collect signatures from the town’s registered voters, either one percent of the voting population or 30 signatures, whichever is less.

Australian ballot voting will take place March 7 at the Hinesburg Town Hall from 7am to 7pm.

On the town side of the ballot, incumbent Andrea Morgante is challenged by Veronica Estey for a two-year Selectboard term.

Selectboard Chairman Michael Bissonette is running against Merrily Lovell for a three-year seat on the board.

Town clerk and treasurer Melissa B. Ross is running for a three-year term for town clerk and is unopposed in a bid for the three-year town treasurer position.

Frank Twarog is seeking a one-year term as town moderator.

Write-in candidates will likely capture a one-year term for town agent and a one-year seat as grand juror.

Glenn A. Place is unopposed for a three-year seat as a cemetery trustee.

Gill Coates has thrown his hat into the ring for a three-year term as Peck Estate trustee.

Harmony Cism, Katherine Kjelleren, and Paul Lamberson are running for three-year terms as Carpenter-Carse library trustees.

For school officers, a one-year term as school moderator is open.

Shayla Fox Livingston is running unopposed for the remaining year of a two-year term as Hinesburg Community School director.

William Baker III is unopposed for a two-year term as HCS school director.

Stacy Riley is the lone candidate for a three-year seat as HCS school board member.

Lia Cravedi is the lone candidate for a three-year seat on the Champlain Valley Union High School board.