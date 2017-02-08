March Town Meeting takes shape in Hinesburg

Hinesburg voters will consider an array of items during March Town Meeting at the Champlain Valley Union High School auditorium.

Residents will vote from the floor the evening before Town Meeting, on March 6, at 7pm at CVU. Items up for vote cover municipal budget articles, including police, fire department, library, and general government spending plans.

Australian ballot items will be voted on March 7 at Town Hall. Polls at the Town Hall are open from 7am to 7pm.

Articles being considered from the floor include:

A general government budget of $1,416,285, with about $1,150,285 raised from property taxes, defraying the general government expenses of Hinesburg.

A Highway Department budget of $918,810, with $780,810 collected from property taxes.

The Hinesburg Community Police Department budget of $528,311, with about $491,811 allocated from property taxes.

The Hinesburg Fire Department budget of $311,836, with about $283,836 gleaned from property taxes, defraying fire expenditures of Hinesburg.

The Carpenter-Carse Library’s budget of $216,815, with that same amount appropriated from property taxes, defraying the library allocation from Hinesburg.

Consideration of appropriating $30,000 to fund the milfoil mitigation and removal efforts in Lake Iroquois to be managed by the Lake Iroquois Association. If approved, voters will fund one year of the five-year effort spearheaded by the Lake Iroquois Association.

Voters will consider helping fund $27,250 for a host of local and county social-service agencies. Funds will be distributed to the specific organizations.

In addition to voting on town and school district officers and the proposed $75.1 million Champlain Valley School District budget, voters will also cast ballots March 7 on a $3,100,000 bond to fund the construction of a highway garage.