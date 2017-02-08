Maritime Museum archaeologist shares Shelburne Bay discoveries

For three summers, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum archaeologist Chris Sabick, with a team of nautical archaeology students, explored the waters of Shelburne Bay near Shelburne Shipyard, documenting the previously unrecorded skeletons of historic steamships that had been sunk there. On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11am, Sabick will give an illustrated lecture at Shelburne Town Hall.

The lecture will bring to life the stories of the role Shelburne Shipyard played in the commercial and military history of Lake Champlain. It will also detail the way in which ships returning to the bay were retired from service and allowed to disappear beneath the water.

The program is hosted by Shelburne Historical Society and generously underwritten by Shelburne Shipyard. The program is free and open to anyone, and will be of particular interest to anyone who enjoys history, steamships, sailing, and archaeology.

Sabick is the archaeological director at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. He joined LCMM in 1998, and has acted as the director of conservation since 2000. In 2013 he took the reins of the Maritime Research Institute, the museum’s archaeological research wing, as archaeological director.