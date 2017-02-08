Town Meeting takes shape in Charlotte

March Town Meeting in Charlotte is heading in a new direction this year.

Because of the adoption of the town charter last year, residents won’t vote from the floor, but will use Australian ballot on April 11 to pass or reject the proposed town budget. An article that proposes adding $40,000, to be raised by taxes, for trails will also be on Australian ballot on April 11.

Town Meeting is on March 7 at Charlotte Central School at 9am. Attendees will discuss the budget, an array of articles, and any amendments. The proposed town budget is $3,046,847, an increase of 1.1 percent from the current spending plan of $3,013,563. If the trails article passes, a 2.4 percent hike would go into effect.

During the meeting, voters will cast ballots for town positions and school board directors and will consider a request for $625,000 to finance the purchase of a new fire pumper truck and related equipment.

A hearing on the fire pumper proposition will be held March 6 at 6pm at Charlotte Central School.

Absentee ballots will be available starting Wednesday, per the Charlotte town clerk’s office.