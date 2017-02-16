Barnard & Gervais gains approval for sign

The Barnard & Gervais environmental consulting company’s plan for a new sign is a step closer to installation after the Hinesburg Development Review Board approved its sign review application.

The business is located in the former site of Hinesburg Healing Arts on Vermont 116 in the Village Zoning District. The company occupies the first floor along with East Engineering. A residential occupant is located in the upstairs section.

Jason Barnard presented the application to the board. He noted that his firm is subletting the lower portion of the sign to East Engineering. The new post is slated to be located where Hinesburg Healing Arts previously had its signage.

The new sign will consist of two posts with a 10-square-foot sign between them. Barnard distributed a new proof of the proposal to the panel during the hearing, telling the board that he confirmed with the Vermont Agency of Transportation that the new sign isn’t located in the agency’s right-of-way.

The sign will be illuminated with an LED light that shines down on the sign. As the discussion on lighting wore on, board member Greg Waples said he’s “fine” with the lighting scheme, adding that lighting can be more visible from the road than intended.

Stressing that the lighting plan not impact neighboring areas, fellow board member Ted Bloomhardt requested that the board’s approval decision should also note that the light source shouldn’t be visible off the property.