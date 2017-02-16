Cake auction helps UVM Children’s Hospital

Friday night was a good night for dessert connoisseurs in Hinesburg. The sixth annual UVM Children’s Hospital Cake Auction took place at St. Jude. The auction benefits the Big Change Round Up, supporting the hospital through an annual campaign, said event organizer Jamie Cudney.

The cake auction was started by scout mom Eileen Ashe at a Cub Scout pack meeting in 2012, as a fun fundraiser for BCRU. When Cudney began running the event two years later, she saw an opportunity for Girl Scouts to participate as well. This year, cakes made by Hinesburg Cub Scout Pack 691 and Hinesburg Girl Scout Troop 30463 (and their families), as well as a cake from Burlington bakery Mirabelles, were auctioned off over the course of the evening.

Cake themes varied from a soccer ball and hockey rink to a princess cake and a ballerina cake, a campground, hamburger and pizza cakes, and a pinewood derby confection. One unique item was a “bouquet” of cupcakes that Leah Hamilton made with a little help from YouTube. The cupcake creation made an appearance on Facebook, noted Cudney, garnering requests for more “bouquets” from folks looking for a Valentine’s Day gift.

WOKO DJ Jamey MaGowan and UVMCH’s Dr. Lewis First (First with Kids and chief of pediatrics) acted as MCs, while UVMCH mascot Monty the Moose made an appearance to greet the children in attendance. The crowd numbered about 100 for the evening.

The first fundraiser brought in almost $400; this year’s event raised $1822, said Cudney. The Hinesburg Cub Scouts will add to this with change collected through their Change Bandit fundraiser, yielding a total of over $2000 for BCRU. The donations are used, said Cudney, to support pediatric programming at the hospital, as well as for the purchase of needed equipment.

Cudney, who works part-time as an RN in the UVMCH Children’s Specialty Clinic, noted, “I see positive use of money raised from BCRU while working with children and their families and am continually amazed at the high level of care our hospital provides and am proud to help Hinesburg kids support an important cause.”

Those interested in helping the Cub Scouts continue raising funds for BCRU may visit www.bigchangeroundup.org, and look for “Posse” donation and team name “Cub Scouts Pack 691 Hinesburg.”