Charlotte seeks recreation director

The search for a new Charlotte Recreation Coordinator is gathering steam.

Town Administrator Dean Bloch said the town has received “several” applications for the position and isn’t currently accepting any more resumes. Town officials posted the employment ad on the town website as well as in a local media publication. The town is using a screening committee to review the applications, and interviews are underway, said Bloch.

The position is slated to remain open until filled. Bloch said the town hopes to hire a new Recreation Coordinator by the end of the month.

According to an employment advertisement on the town website, the 30-hour-a-week position’s starting salary range is $17.92 to $20.27, depending on experience. Health, dental, and retirement benefits are also part of the package.

The Recreation Coordinator’s responsibilities include overseeing youth and adult programs, including sport and non-sport activities and management of the Charlotte Beach.

Nicole Conley is the current Recreation Coordinator. Her last day on the job is Feb. 24, Bloch said.