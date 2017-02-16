Eastman subdivision granted six-month extension by DRB

John and Julie Eastman’s subdivision project won a six-month extension from the Hinesburg Development Review Board during the board’s Feb. 7 meeting. The project is an 11.2-acre, two-lot subdivision located on Sherman Hollow Road in the Rural Residential 2 Zoning District.

Board member Greg Waples said the board’s motion for approving the request should state that it wouldn’t “entertain any further applications or extensions absent extraordinary circumstances.”

The board initially reviewed the plan in January 2016, continuing the hearing until later in the year. A sketch plan hearing on the project closed on July 19, 2016, and the DRB approved the application on Aug. 16 of last year.

The project’s hearing was continued last year because of wetland issues, said DRB Chairman Dennis Place.

Before the board granted the extension, DRB Project Coordinator Mitchel Cypes pointed out that this was the first extension request made by the Eastmans. He also noted that the board decided to notify applicants when their projects had received final extensions.