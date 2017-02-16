New highway garage for Hinesburg is necessary — Merrily Lovell

As a candidate for Selectboard for Hinesburg, I have been working to inform myself about town issues. One important choice we are going to make on Tuesday, March 7, is whether to acquire funding for a new town garage.

I encourage all Hinesburg readers to look at the information on the proposed new highway garage on the Town of Hinesburg website. The video shows very convincingly that a new space is needed. Looking at the floor plan for the new garage, one can see that it is a basic, no-frills workspace.

Especially on a day like this (Monday, Feb. 13), where more than a foot of snow has fallen, I am very grateful for the work our highway department does. I can see Buck Hill Rd. from my living room window. Although my driveway has a foot of snow waiting for me to shovel, Buck Hill Rd. is clear, and cars are safely making it down the hill. The costs do look high, and will add to our tax bill, but I believe this is a necessary, fiscally responsible cost. Just as a homeowner has to pay for a new roof when the old one is no longer functional, this is a necessary cost of maintaining the services the Town of Hinesburg provides.

One aspect that is not discussed in the FAQ on the website is an environmental consideration. The old building is right next to a stream, and there could be salt seeping into and polluting the stream. The new building is in a better location, and this environmental problem will be solved.

As a Selectboard member, I will value the safety and efficiency of our town employees, protecting our beautiful environment, and fiscal responsibility in our spending decisions. I encourage you to vote for the bond for the new Town garage, and I also encourage you to vote for me for Selectboard.

Merrily Lovell, Hinesburg