Spring awaits at the 2017 Vermont Flower Show

Spring will arrive early this year at the 2017 Vermont Flower Show, to be held at the Champlain Valley Expo March 3-5. The theme of this year’s show is Neverland.

The Vermont Flower Show is produced by the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association and is built and implemented by its members, other volunteers, and donations of time, labor, and plant material. This year’s show features a 10,000-square-foot Grand Garden Display taking viewers on a journey through Peter Pan’s adventures, as well as reminding visitors of the timeless connection between humans and nature.

There will be over 100 vendors sharing their expertise and selling their wares, all related to horticulture and the gardening industry. Over 40 seminars and workshops are offered throughout the weekend covering a myriad of subjects.

“Planting in the Post Wild World” author Claudia West is the featured keynote speaker, with presentations on Saturday and Sunday. According to fellow speaker and horticulturalist Judith Ivin, West will discuss “her theory that because humanity has so completely altered the world we inhabit, today truly wild natural landscapes have almost disappeared. Although you can still find forests and grasslands in North America that are untouched by people, they only account for a minuscule proportion of the total land mass.”

In her seminar, The Roving Gardener, Irvin will discuss three regional botanical gardens and their significance: the Montreal Botanical Gardens, the Berkshire Botanical Garden, and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.

The film “Hometown Habitat” will be screened both days of the weekend. The documentary crisscrosses the country, featuring renowned entomologist Dr. Douglas Tallamy and delivering a powerful message on the environment.

All three days you will find a local bookstore on-hand and a Family Room with hands-on activities and scheduled entertainment. “Food, Flora and Fresh” demonstrations will take place and include demos on the use of edible flowers, fermentation, using fresh herbs, and the art of juicing.

The Vermont Garden Railway Society will be on-hand with their moving train landscaped display, and the St. Albans Garden Club will have a floral display. Certified horticulturists and Green Works members will be on-hand to answer any gardening and landscaping questions.

The show is open to the public on Friday, March 3 from 10am to 6pm, Saturday, March 4 from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday, March 5 from 10am to 4pm. The daily cost of admission is $16 for adults, $12 for seniors (60+), $5 for children (ages three to 17), and free for children under the age of three. Two-day passes are $25 each and three-day passes are $35 each. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Green Works website and at all Price Chopper stores, and the Gardener’s Supply store in Williston. Parking for this show is free.