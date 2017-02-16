Vote yes for new highway garage — Andrea Morgante

The Hinesburg highway garage needs to be replaced. For over a decade, the highway department and Selectboard have recognized the inadequacies of the current facility. On the ballot for town meeting is Article 2 requesting voter approval to finance this 3.1-million-dollar project with a 30-year bond. As a Selectboard member, I have urged the board to move forward with this project and served on the committee with town staff and the architect to develop the plans and budget.

A new building will house the trucks, plows, grader, mower, and other equipment that are the most valuable capital assets of our community. For years, the road crew has had to maneuver the equipment and themselves into the extremely cramped conditions. The new garage will provide the space and tools to enable the crew to maintain the trucks and equipment in a safe and modern facility.

Replacement of the current building offers the opportunity to relocate all the structures and reconfiguration of the site to accommodate the needs of CSWD with better traffic flow and security for both operations. Removing structures from the river corridor and site improvements to reduce and treat stormwater runoff will improve water quality in the adjacent stream.

A presentation of this project will be made at the Feb. 20 and 27 Selectboard meetings at 7pm. You can also find see more information, including a short video, the budget, and architectural plans on the Town of Hinesburg website (www.hinesburg.org). An open house to tour the building is planned for Saturday morning, Feb 25.

Developing the town budget is a primary responsibility of the Selectboard. Over the past few years, the board has made improvements in the budget process. The board is now better able to identify the likely capital needs and present to voters a longer-term plan and schedule for these types of expenses. Investment in this type of infrastructure will always be expensive, but the current low interest rates and the tax reduction afforded by the school consolidation that is available for the next few years make this the opportune time to get this much-needed project built.

Please join me in voting yes on Article 2. Ballots are now available at the town offices or by mail, or vote in person March 7 at town hall. Please attend town meeting to vote on other budget items March 6, 7pm at CVU auditorium.

Andrea Morgante, Hinesburg