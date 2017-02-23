Carpenter-Carse library director to retire after 30 years of service

Thirty years ago, Susan Barden started off as library clerk in a small space on Route 116 in Hinesburg. The tools of the trade in the mid-80s included catalog cards and a persnickety dot-matrix printer. Barden will retire this June as Carpenter-Carse library director, having seen the library through countless changes since those early days of stamping books with due dates.

Since 1986, Barden has filled various roles at the library, beginning as a clerk and moving through positions as library assistant, and then co-director, before becoming director over 20 years ago. These earlier positions were helpful, Barden noted, in preparing her for the director position she eventually attained.

Barden recalls the “revolutionary” addition of VHS tapes to the bookshelves, and years spent using a typewriter before switching over to a computer.

“Now,” said Barden, “our services extend beyond the four walls of the library, with numerous resources and online services available 24/7.”

Just as Barden was moving into her role as director, she said, she and colleagues launched a plan to move from an older, and smaller, building on Route 116 into the 6,000-square-foot facility that Hinesburg residents now enjoy at Ballard’s Corner. The renovation of this new space was an experience she recalls as “my baptism by fire!”

Barden also recalled the satisfaction of seeing patrons enjoy library programs and walk out the door with the perfect book in hand. It’s been work that has had great meaning to her, she said. “I feel very fortunate to have spent my working life in this environment, and will always revere and support public libraries.”

Barden noted that her position at Carpenter-Carse “has given me the opportunity to spend time with people of all ages and with books, two essentials in life!” She fondly recalled getting to know folks from library patrons to trustees and her own coworkers. “Nothing else can compare to those relationships.”

Carpenter-Carse Library Board Chairperson Katherine Kjelleren recalled Barden’s quiet contributions over the years, from bringing books to residents who could not reach the library, to reading aloud at senior meetings. Several years ago, Barden found a bookmobile for sale and brought the idea to the board, creating many summers of reading for Hinesburg residents.

She has loved the work, said Barden, but “after a long career at the library it might be time to turn the page and find fulfillment and be more useful in other pursuits. I am getting a little bit tired, and being director is a multi-layered role with many demands.”

Kjelleren said that with the position advertised on the library website, applications have already begun to roll in, and the interview process, under the board’s direction, will take place over the next four to six weeks. The new director will begin on the job on June 15, overlapping with Barden for two weeks to allow for training. Qualifications listed in the job ad include a graduate degree in library science or a state library certification. And, notes the ad, “Imagination, a creative approach to problem solving, and a sincere interest in people are essential.”

Asked what she would like to see in a new director, Barden said, “I would like to see a well-qualified professional with strong communication and leadership skills, a love of literature, solid technology skills, and a passionate belief in the role of public libraries in people’s lives.” And, she added, “I hope that the new director will always look after the interests of staff at all levels.”

Speaking with the experience of over three decades, Barden had some thoughts about the position to share with the new director, whomever she or he might be. “This position is multi-faceted and requires that the director be flexible and able to adapt to inevitable change. Stand up for what you believe in. My advice is to do the best you can to be fair and kind, be ready to learn as well as teach, listen as well as talk, and do good work.” She concluded, “I did the best I could and I know you will too!”

Barden sees a bright future for the library as she leaves it in the hands of her successor. “Carpenter-Carse Library is well-positioned to provide quality library services in Hinesburg for years to come, and to be a valuable contributor to the life of the community.”

Kjelleren, who has personally known Barden for over three decades, noted, “The board appreciates Sue’s commitment to excellence in her work and will miss her as she moves on.”

With a bit more spare time on her hands after June, Barden described plans to travel, garden – and read, of course. Although she will not be working in the library, Barden intends to remain a part of the community where she and her husband have important connections including family, church, and friends. And libraries will always be precious to her, Barden said.

“Public libraries are one of the most democratic institutions in existence – the ‘great equalizers’ – offering free access to information, supporting literacy and the humanities from cradle to grave, and building community.”