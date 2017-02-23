Eastman is new Planning Commission member

Dick Eastman easily won appointment to the Charlotte Planning Commission last week, filling a vacancy left after Puspa Luitel’s recent resignation. Eastman’s term expires April 30, 2018. Before a brief question-and-answer session with Eastman started, Selectboard member Matt Krasnow stepped away from the table, citing a family obligation involving the Planning Commission. Krasnow sat in the audience during the Board’s discussion with Eastman.

“I’ve been in town 35 years plus, and I haven’t participated much since the kids left school,” Eastman said. “I thought this was the time to do it. I have more time on my hands. I think I know the issues, and I speak the language. I thought I’d give it a whirl to see if they were interested in having me.”

Selectboard members traditionally ask candidates for town-appointed commissions a few questions at a meeting to gauge why they are volunteering for a group or panel. During the Feb. 13 regular meeting, board member Carrie Spear asked Eastman where he thought the town would be five years from now. He noted he didn’t foresee “ a lot of changes, and there are a lot of reasons why it won’t. There will be some more mega houses, but I don’t think there will be a lot of community or industrial development due to the lack of water and sewer.”