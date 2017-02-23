Inspection report indicates spill while drilling

By Gail Callahan

An inspector’s report to the Town of Hinesburg revealed last week that an “inadvertent return” or spill of drilling mud occurred last week in town near the site where Vermont Gas Systems is installing its pipeline, per a press release issued from local citizens opposed to the project.

Under the agreement between the Town of Hinesburg and Vermont Gas, an inspector monitors construction during regular site visits and issues reports. Tyler Billingsley of East Engineering sent a report dated Feb. 15 to Town Administrator Trevor Lashua, detailing the incident.

Billingsley’s report noted the spill took place north of the Geprags Park boundary, near the site of drilling entry where Vermont Gas Systems is installing the pipeline under the park. The next day, the press release noted, a pressure drop was reported, but no further spill was observed.

Elizabeth Parent, communications manager for Vermont Gas Systems, issued a statement about the event. “Last week, our crews noticed a small inadvertent return – all contained in our work area – on the property north of Geprags Park. To be clear, this did not occur in the park. Vermont Gas immediately halted construction and notified our environmental regulators… As a courtesy, we notified the Department of Environmental Conservation. After a thorough inspection by our environmental team, the crew was able to return to work. We are now focused on completing construction this spring.”

Later in the day, Parent wrote an email pertaining to the pressure drop. “There was a normal change in pressure last week due to a change in drilling conditions – whenever the drill encounters rock, the pressure increases and it decreases when it exits rock. This is a normal part of the horizontal directional drill process and our crews are focused on completing this Project safely and efficiently.”

The utility said it’s using horizontal directional drilling, or HDD, to avoid impact on the park. HDD involves creating an underground pathway for the pipeline.

Since the fall 2016 decision by the Public Service Board granting Vermont Gas access to build the pipeline under Geprags Park, some Hinesburg residents created a movement against the utility. It has drawn support from residents throughout Vermont and nearby states. Last fall, six people were arrested at a demonstration in Hinesburg. A court case, filed by a concerned Hinesburg citizen group against VGS, remains pending before the Vermont Supreme Court.

The Vermont Supreme Court Clerk’s office said a date for a hearing on the case has yet to be scheduled. At press time, it wasn’t known if a deadline to file appellee briefs was extended. The date to file the documents fell on Feb. 20.

Earlier this month, nearly three dozen protesters demonstrated outside of Vermont Gas’s South Burlington headquarters, demanding that pipeline construction be halted while the Vermont Supreme Court prepares to hear the case. No arrests were made.

Rachel Smolker, a Hinesburg resident and member of the concerned citizens’ group opposed to the project, said she is concerned about the pipeline’s long-term impact on the community: “This project is a total MESS and we are now left with a very shoddily constructed, fracked gas superhighway going through the middle of our town and our public park.”