Michael Bissonette for Selectboard — Michael Bissonette

Dear Hinesburg residents,

I am running for re-election to the Hinesburg Selectboard. It has been a pleasure to serve our community for the past six years and I hope to be re-elected for another term. I am truly proud to serve the community where I grew up. If re-elected my goals will include:

• Approval of the new Town Plan in a systematic approach.

• Encourage growth while also working to protecting our rural character.

• Continue to build a safe and healthy community by supporting municipal services.

Town Plan

The Town Plan is an important visionary document that is created by the Planning Commission after input from public meetings, boards and commissions. It is a guiding document for the town over the next 5-10 years. Before final approval the Selectboard must take a thoughtful approach to reviewing this important document. This to achieve the vision of creating a community that maintains our rural character and is an affordable place to live.

Encourage growth in designated areas to protect our rural character

In order to protect our rural character, we must focus our development in the locations that have been targeted as the village growth areas. This can be achieved by implementing municipal services such as waste water in those designated areas. I believe doing so would slow the demand for smaller housing developments in the rural and agricultural districts.

Continue to build a safe and healthy community by supporting municipal services

The Selectboard has many responsibilities within the community. The most important is the health and welfare of our residents. The Selectboard must work with first response, fire, police, recreation and highway departments to ensure that they have appropriate means to serve our community.

Please vote for me, Michael Bissonette, for Hinesburg Selectboard on Town Meeting Day, March 7th.

If you choose to vote by absentee ballot, they are available now at the town clerk’s office.

Michael Bissonette, Hinesburg