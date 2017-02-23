National Bank of Middlebury promotes Meaghan W. McLaughlin

National Bank of Middlebury is pleased to announce the promotion of Meaghan W. McLaughlin to assistant vice president, business community lender. Meaghan’s main focus will be commercial lending in the Middlebury area.

McLaughlin joined the National Bank of Middlebury in early 2010, starting as a credit analyst. Overall, she has worked in the banking industry for fifteen years, including roles in residential lending and commercial underwriting for National Bank of Middlebury. She graduated from Bucknell University with a bachelor of arts in economics. In the past, she has worked for Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

“I’m very excited to continue supporting Vermont’s economy by working with businesses in our community in my role as a business community lender. I am pleased to work with a wonderful team and to represent NBM, a community bank deeply dedicated to supporting the local economy,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin resides in Charlotte with her husband Ethan and son Lincoln. She serves as the treasurer of HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects). She enjoys spending free time with her family, cooking, skiing, and gardening.