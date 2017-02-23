Selectboard lends approval for Lund Center Mother’s Day event

The Charlotte Selectboard gave its stamp of approval for the Lund Mother’s Day Ride/Walk for Children event.

The vote to approve the May 14 event came during the Board’s Feb. 13 meeting. The ride will start on Joy Drive, passing through streets in South Burlington and Shelburne before coming to Charlotte. Cyclists and walkers will travel along local arteries, including Mount Philo and Greenbush roads, as well as passing by the Old Brick Store. Between 200 and 300 participants start the race. By the time cyclists and walkers reach Charlotte, about 75 will people pass through town.

The event has taken place in Charlotte from 2009 through 2016, according to the town application.

Event organizers also received permission from Carl Herzog of the Charlotte Senior Center to use the Senior Center’s driveway and parking lot area as a rest stop. Event organizers plan to use portable toilets for participants. Access into the building won’t be necessary, according to the application submitted to the town.

Bill Fraser-Harris, chairman of the Recreation Commission, attended the Selectboard meeting. He said the panel is aware of the event.

The Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services were notified about the event. No state permits are required.

Selectboard member Carrie Spear noted that the Lund event will occur about six weeks from a University of Vermont cycling event. Recently, the Board lent its approval for the tournament to pass through Charlotte. Also, Selectboard members noted they are asked periodically about the number of similar events that pass through the town annually. Responding to the board, Town Administrator Dean Bloch said the town web site has a calendar of events and he also noted the Recreation Commission maintains a calendar in its office.

Last year, 10 to 12 similar events passed through Charlotte.

Lund provides an array of social services to Vermont, including adoption, mental-health counseling, substance abuse treatment, education, and family support assistance.