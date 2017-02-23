Support re-election of Michael Bissonette Hinesburg Selectboard — Marilyn Driscoll Crimmins

As a fellow resident of Hinesburg, I have known Michael all my life. He is a fifth-generation resident of Hinesburg whose family over many generations has contributed to the positive growth and success of this town. He and his family continue to be active participants in that mission.

Michael believes that Hinesburg has and will continue to change but with that comes a responsibility to maintain the core values that this town was founded upon. Everyone has a voice and deserves the respect to be heard without judgement. He will continue to support these values while being open and respectful of the many opinions of the townspeople in his decision-making process.

Michael continues to believe in responsible growth for the town but stands firm that this does not mean there will be no growth. He is extremely mindful of the economic and environmental impact of proposed projects and will weigh these with the potential benefits to the town. He is also well aware of the increasing property tax burden on residents and the fiscal responsibility he and the Selectboard have in managing this ongoing issue.

Michael and his family are committed to preserving Hinesburg as a welcoming, socially responsible, and affordable community for the current generation and those to come. Please support Michael by casting your vote on or before March 7.

Marilyn Driscoll Crimmins, Hinesburg