Champlain Valley School District towns vote on unified budget

Last June, voters in the towns of the Chittenden South Supervisory Union approved a single unified district now known as the Champlain Valley School District. The vote, under Act 46, put into place one board, one system for schooling and one budget. Voters in Charlotte, Hinesburg, Shelburne, St. George and Williston will vote on March 7 by Australian ballot, on the following articles.

School Article V

Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District approve the expenditure by the Board of School Directors of the sum of Seventy Five Million, One Hundred Forty-Four Thousand, Seven Hundred Fifty-Nine Dollars ($75,144,759) which is the amount the Board of School Directors has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year commencing July 1, 2017? It is estimated that the proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of Fifteen Thousand, Four Hundred Nine Dollars ($15,409) per equalized pupil.

School Article VI

Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to allocate its current fund balance, without effect upon the District tax levy, as follows: assign One Million, Eighty-Eight Thousand, Seven Hundred Eighty-Eight Dollars ($1,088,788) of the school district’s current fund balance as revenue for the 2017-2018 operating budget, and assign the remining One Million, Seven Hundred Sixty-Three Thousand, Seven Hundred Eleven Dollars ($1,763,711) as revenue for future budgets?

School Article VII

Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of Directors to borrow money by issuance of notes not in excess of Two Hundred Eighty-Eight Thousand Dollars ($288,000) for the purpose of purchasing three (3) school buses?