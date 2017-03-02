CVU wrestlers shine at state championships

Most high school athletes would consider a high school state championship the pinnacle of their athletic careers. Not Jarrett Legg and Jacob Griggs; for them, the state title was just the next step.

Legg captured the 138-pound title with a 20-5 technical victory over Middlebury’s Dustin Davio, and Griggs topped Mount Anthony’s Colin Crowley 7-4 to win the 195-pound crown during Saturday’s Vermont high school wrestling state tournament.

“Both senior captains peaked physically at the right time and chewed through anything and anyone that stood in their way,” said CVU coach Gunnar Olson. “They were focused and determined to get the job done and they dominated.”

Legg and Griggs’ wins helped the Redhawks to 152.5 points, good for third place in the team competition. Mount Anthony captured their 29th state title with 289.5 points, while Essex came in second with 172 points.

“I was impressed and encouraged by the underclassmen, they put everything together at exactly the right time,” Olson said of the team’s performance. “Guys like Noah Townley, who wrestled tougher than I’ve ever seen with his power double leg shots, and Wyatt Sanderson with his low-level ankle pick attacks that he saved up just for this tournament.

“It was nice to see Stephen Harlow, Lucas Brown, and Roarke Flad end on solid notes too.”

While this was key experience for the younger CVU wrestlers, the two senior captains are not done yet. Griggs and Legg will head to the New England tournament next weekend in Rhode Island.

“They delivered on what was expected of them in any competition…this was a day at the office for them,” Olson said of his two title-holders. “Their job is not finished yet though…they’re expected to place very high in [New Englands].”

For Legg, who fell in the finals at last year’s state tournament, this year’s win was the culmination of a lot of hard work.

“It was having confidence in the time that I’ve put in and the moves that I have trained,” Legg said. “I was just confident in my abilities that I could go out there and do what I needed to do.”

Legg’s dominating victory was the first time a CVU wrestler had won by technical superiority in the state final, according to Olson.

“It felt very relieving, but it was more inspiring, knowing all the time and effort that I had put in had paid off,” Legg said. “The match ended and I was ready for the next challenge.”

Griggs was also looking to redeem himself after a finals loss last season. The senior was also looking to finally capture the title he had been working for since he started wrestling in the eighth grade.

“After I won, I was really shocked and excited and when I hugged my mom and my dad I finally realized,” Griggs said. “All the hard work really paid off.”

Now Griggs, along with his training partner Legg, turns his sights to the next stage.

“I want to win it,” Griggs said. “I know that going into New England’s it is going to be the best of the best…I know I can either be a place winner or a finalist.”