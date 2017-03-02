Ed Stone for Charlotte Selectboard — Ed Stone

Here we are again, time for another election…So who is ED STONE ?

I am hoping most of my fellow Charlotters will at least recognize my name from my previous service or at the least, from articles in this publication over the years. Maybe you will remember me as “that guy who has the horse track on Route 7.” I am a native Vermonter and family has lived in Charlotte for eight generations.

My work background is in radio advertising and management. My hobby is training harness horses and exploring the back roads of Vermont.

I have been one of your Selectmen, several times for…well, I guess it’s been about 14 years total. I have also served on the Planning & Zoning Board and been a volunteer for the Fire and Rescue Squad. Not to expose my age, but many of the young men who I coached for years on the CCS basketball team will now be able to vote for me.

This year, more than ever before, we all need to be involved in our local community. This is why I was driven to throw my hat back into the ring. If you can’t get to the Candidate’s Night, I welcome and encourage you to give me a call at 802-425-3277 to talk about your concerns. Here are a few issues I am most concerned about:

• Making Charlotte “homey” and welcoming again

• Creating opportunities for commerce/business in town to help defer tax rate

• Support for local control of our schools

• Addressing the continued increase of crime in Charlotte

• Building support for our recreational opportunities for kids and families

• Resolving the disconnect between the Selectboard and the town offices

I thank you for reading this to the end and ask for your support for the three-year seat on the Charlotte Selectboard.

Thank you,

Ed Stone