Hinesburg Selectboard discusses using pipeline funds for rec fields

The Feb. 20 Hinesburg Selectboard included a motion by Selectboard member Tom Ayer to use $190,000 of a $250,000 payment from Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. toward completing the Bissonette Recreation Fields. The idea was met with some approval and many concerns from audience members and fellow Selectpersons.

Selectboard member Phil Pouech noted his support of the fields’ development, but cautioned that a process of using the money for this purpose ought to move slowly, with input from other committees and proper permitting in place. Without public input, Pouech noted, something that might have seemed beneficial to the town could instead end up feeling like “sour grapes.”

Selectboard member Andrea Morgante noted that the agenda had only been published on Friday for a meeting the following Monday, though Town Administrator Special Events Coordinator Renae Marshall later pointed out that this was the normal process and the meeting was warned in accordance with regulation. Morgante also stated that committees need to weigh in on the issue before a decision is reached.

Aaron Kimball, another Board member, stated that there simply isn’t enough money for everything that the Town would like to do, but using the money for the field would be “a pretty good deal” for the town. Kimball added that the recreation fields had not simply been a concern since the previous Friday but have been the subject of a longer-term conversation – one that, he said, will continue.

Several audience members objected, with many noting that the process seemed to be moving too quickly and without sufficient input from the public or other committees. Trails Committee member Peter Modley noted that the proposed use hadn’t gone through the town budgeting process, and added that his own committee had not had an opportunity to weigh in on the matter. Fellow Trails Committee member Lenore Budd noted that a process is needed whereby committees can give input. Energy Committee member Chuck Reiss added that the money may be needed elsewhere. Bob Hyams of the Conservation Commission said the process of spending the money should be inclusive, and more time is needed for this process.

“This isn’t free money,” Modley said. “Vermont Gas did not give this to the playing field, they gave it to the town.”

Other audience members urged a deliberate process to determine the money’s fate, supporting a course of action involving public input. Other comments from audience members included suggestions to put the money toward a public space with a bandstand, to help needy residents of Hinesburg, or use it for future care and maintenance of Geprags Park.

Not everyone shared this view, however. Kyle Bostwick of the Recreation Commission spoke up in support of Ayer’s proposal.

When the Selectboard resumed their discussion following public comment, Ayer made a motion to assign $190,000 of the $250,000 Vermont Gas money toward the completion of the Bissonette Fields. Ayer pointed out that the fields could be a source of revenue for the town when used by adult sports leagues, and that the recreation fields would provide a place for Hinesburg children to play sports in town – something the town currently lacks. Ayer later added that the project has been ongoing for over five years, and that the fields are a good value for the town, requiring taxpayer money for only a relatively small portion of the total cost. Board Chair Michael Bissonette noted that the recreation fields are part of the Town Plan, adding his vote to Ayer’s motion as a step toward completing one piece of the Plan.

Pouech, upon suggesting that Bissonette might recuse himself as the project in question was the Bissonette Fields, received a curt response of “Not making any money. Don’t try and go there” from Bissonette. Poeuch, noting the speed of the proposal and lack of public inclusion, then voted no.

When Pouech reiterated his stance that designating the money for the recreation fields does not need to happen immediately, Ayer responded that he had a contractor who is already depending on this project, with a month of his summer designated for the project.

Morgante, noting the lack of input from other commissions, also did not support the motion.

In addition to other objections, logistical challenges of the proposal were raised, including the fact that the money is in an escrow account until a lawsuit brought by a concerned citizens’ group, currently pending before the Vermont Supreme Court, is resolved. If the group wins their lawsuit against Vermont Gas, the pipeline must be removed from the park, and the easement for which the payment was made will no longer exist – thus the money will have to go back.

Ayer tabled his motion for further discussion at Town Meeting.