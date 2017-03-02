Hinesburg Town Garage proposal to see vote on March 7

Even though the Hinesburg Town Garage is a sizable structure with high ceilings, Saturday’s open house was a day of ducking and dodging one’s way through the building. On Town Meeting day, Hinesburg voters will decide whether to fund a $3.1-million bond to replace the cramped existing town garage with a new one.

The current structure, dating to the 1960s or 70s, can barely contain all the equipment that the Hinesburg Highway Department owns, including dump trucks, plows, a bucket loader, and a grader. And, said Highway Foreman Michael Anthony, when all the trucks are in the building, they touch each other, filling the entire space. The plows can be left outside, but this complicates reattaching them in snowstorms. In big storms, said Anthony, the crew comes in between 2 and 3am to prepare and load sand from the adjacent town gravel pit. The sand, which is stored outside, must be screened to remove frozen chunks which would otherwise litter the roads the trucks serve. Sometimes, Anthony noted, the crew must work on the trucks outdoors, even in the Vermont winter.

And the most basic workspace comforts are lacking. The bathroom is located behind a trailer that users must climb over, Highway Maintainer Dominic Musumeci pointed out. Sometimes it’s faster to walk outside and around the building than try to walk across the garage to reach the bathroom. The refrigerator in the breakroom was reclaimed from a landfill about 20 years ago, said Anthony.

If an exhausted worker accidently leaves a truck light on after an 18-hour day, the batteries might be dead when the crew arrives for the next shift. Then ensues a logistical dance involving either dragging a charger to the truck or attaching a chain to the truck and dragging it out of the other trucks’ way. And getting equipment back into the garage takes two people, Anthony noted, as each giant truck must be maneuvered into a space barely larger than the truck itself, surrounded on all sides by plows, vehicles, tools, and equipment.

The crew described a situation that was inefficient at best and dangerous at worst. “Everything we do in here is a safety hazard,” Musumeci said. “It’s amazing that none of us have gotten hurt yet.”

Getting the vehicles out takes a half hour “so we don’t wreck anything,” said Musumeci. “And to do any work, everything has to come out.”

A public information meeting was held at Hinesburg Town Hall on Monday night, where Town Administrator Trevor Lashua presented the plan to fund the construction of a new garage. The Town is proposing a 30-year general obligation bond, with an interest rate of 3.523%, through the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank. The average residential taxpayer would see an increase of about $59.20 to $118.40 per year, or $4.93 to $9.87 a month, Lashua noted.

The project would involve the construction of a new, 11,500-square-foot garage, as well as a salt and sand shed capable of storing a season’s worth of these materials, which would allow the town to avoid seasonal price shifts. The main building, an energy-efficient structure, could be expanded if necessary, Lashua explained. The project will also involve restructuring the site to allow for better traffic flow at the adjacent Chittenden Solid Waste District facility.

Currently, sand, salt, and runoff reach nearby Beecher Brook. Moving the garage and associated structures away from Beecher Brook will help to improve water quality, according to a handout Lashua prepared.

Selectboard member Tom Ayer pointed out that the school tax break from the recent district consolidation, as well as the Vermont Gas offset, help with the cost, adding that he “is in favor of the project.” The stream buffer improvements are an important component of the plan, added Selectboard member Aaron Kimball, who also supports the plan. Board member Andrea Morgante and Chair Michael Bissonette also expressed their backing of the proposal during Monday’s meeting. Morgante expressed hope that solar power could one day be placed on the new structure’s roof.

Earlier, at Saturday’s open house, a woman was overhead saying she was going “on an adventure to the ladies’ room.”

“Good luck,” another voice called out from somewhere among the trucks.

Polls are open 7am to 7pm on March 7 at Town Hall. Absentee ballots may be obtained from Town Clerk Missy Ross.