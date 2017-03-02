Hinesburg Town Meeting features proposed small budget increase

Hinesburg voters on Town Meeting Day will cast ballots on a proposed $3,419,307 municipal budget that is up 1.39 percent from the current spending plan of $3,372,541.

Voters will also cast ballots in day-long polling for two Selectboard races. Incumbent Michael Bissonette is running against Merrily Lovell for a three-year term. Bissonette is the current Selectboard Chairman.

A race for a two-year term on the Selectboard pits incumbent Andrea Morgante against Veronica “Roni” Estey.

Also, voters will cast ballots whether to spend $3.1 million, replacing the existing Town Highway Garage on Beecher Hill Road. A hearing on the proposal was held Monday.

Voters will furthermore elect from the floor on March 6 at CVU at 7pm whether to spend $30,000 on milfoil mitigation and removal efforts on Lake Iroquois. Also up for consideration is whether to approve tighter animal-control ordinances, permitting filing of dog-bite complaints or other attacks no matter the site of the alleged attack.

On the school side, Hinesburg voters are also slated to vote through Australian ballot on the proposed $75,144,759 Champlain Valley School District budget. This is the first year voters will consider the consolidated budget.

Shayla Fox Livingston is running in an uncontested race for the remaining year of a two-year term as Hinesburg Community School Director. Current School Board member William Baker III is unopposed in his bid for a two-year term. Stacy Riley is seeking a three-year term.

Lia Cravedi is running for the three-year term on the Champlain Valley Union High School Board.

Voters will also vote whether to spend $288,000 on three new school buses.

Residents will gather Monday at CVU at 7pm for Town Meeting. Polls will be open from 7am to 7pm at Town Hall for Australian ballot voting on March 7.