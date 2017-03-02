Selectboard races and new fire pumper on tap for Charlotte Town Meeting

Charlotte’s Town Meeting is set up a little differently this year, after a new Town Charter was adopted last year.

A public information hearing will be held at Charlotte Central School at 6pm on March 6 to discuss the bond for the purchase of a new fire truck for $625,000, which would replace a 1980 pumper.

On March 7, Charlotte residents will then gather at 9am at the Central School for the Town Meeting to vote on non-Australian ballot items and discuss the proposed $3,046,847 municipal budget. That spending plan is up 1.1 percent from the current $3,013,563 one.

Also up for discussion is an additional $40,000 to be raised by taxes for Trails. These items will not be voted on during this Town Meeting. These items – amended or not – will then be voted on by Australian ballot on April 11. Non-Australian ballot items can be found on the Town’s website www.charlottevt.org.

Voters will cast ballots on March 7 for Town and School officers, the consolidated school budget, and the $625,000 bond vote for a new fire truck.

In the Selectboard races, Ed Stone is challenging incumbent Fritz Tegatz for a three-year term. Frank Tenney and Seth Zimmerman are running for a two-year seat on the board. Incumbent Jacob Spell is not seeking re-election.

Voters will also vote on the proposed Champlain Valley School District budget of $75,144,759. This is the first year that ballots will be cast for the unified spending plan.

Susan Nostrand is unopposed in her bid for a three-year term on the Charlotte Central School Board. Erik Beal is the lone candidate for a two-year seat and Sue Thibault is seeking a one-year term on the Board.

Incumbent Lorna Jimerson is running unopposed for a three-year seat on the Champlain Valley Union school board.

Australian ballot voting is on March 7 from 7am to 7pm at CCS.