Vermont Gas compensation should belong to all residents — Lenore F. Budd

See the VCAM video of the meeting at www.vermontcam.org/show/february-20-2017-hs starting at 1 hour 26 minutes. However, audience members implored the Selectboard to follow a more deliberate and inclusive process for deciding how the money should be spent, so a vote was put off.

The next day Hinesburg town commissions and committees were alerted by town staff that,

“The Selectboard is discussing potential uses for the $250,000 in compensation funds received from Vermont Gas. Those funds currently sit in a Town account, and will not be spent until such time as the Supreme Court rules on an appeal of the Public Service Board’s decision authorizing the drilling. A discussion that began last night (02/20) will continue at Town Meeting, under Article 15 (“other business”), before resuming again at the March 20th Selectboard meeting. The Board has spoken at various times about using the funds for activities or projects with a recreation and/or education focus; no formal decision has been made to limit uses of the funds.”

The message goes on to solicit input and suggestions from town boards, committees, and commissions on potential uses of the funds. After March 15, these suggestions will be compiled and forwarded to the Selectboard for review and consideration.

I believe that, pending the Vermont Supreme Court’s decision, the Vermont Gas compensation money will belong to ALL Hinesburg residents, and deciding how to spend it should be done as thoughtfully and openly as the rest of our town expenditures. ALL Hinesburg residents should have an opportunity to participate in this discussion. There should be criteria and a process for evaluating proposals. Perhaps an ad hoc committee is needed. I hope process and criteria will be the focus of our March 6 Town Meeting Article 15 discussion.

Sincerely,

Lenore F. Budd, Hinesburg