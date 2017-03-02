Vote for Andrea Morgante — Phil Pouech

This year, Hinesburg has contested elections for two Selectboard positions. This is healthy for our town and provides us the opportunity to engage in dialogue and critical thinking about our future. No matter who you support, think hard about your choices and vote.

I want to express my support for Andrea Morgante for the two-year Hinesburg Selectboard position. I could list the numerous ways Andrea has worked diligently for Hinesburg over more years than she might acknowledge. No one who knows Andrea would doubt her love and support of our town. Rather than make a long list of her extensive town accomplishments, I will focus on the value she brings to our Selectboard.

I have the honor to serve alongside Andrea on our Selectboard. I am always amazed by her knowledge of local, regional, and state governance. Andrea provides a foundation of information and experience. She is always prepared for every meeting and brings knowledge on every issue. But most importantly, Andrea always reminds our board members to make sure our governing process is always open. She insists townspeople are always allowed to participate in the discussions and decisions that impact this town. Andrea lives and breathes small-town democracy. I am proud to help her support those ideals.

Now, let’s all honor Andrea’s example by participating at Hinesburg’s annual meeting on Monday, March 6 and casting your votes for Selectboard on Tuesday, March 7.

Phil Pouech , Hinesburg