Vote Veronica Estey for Hinesburg Selectboard — Diane Barber

Veronica Estey has called Hinesburg her home for the last 34 years. She and her husband David, thinking about the future of our community, developed the Fire House Plaza and established a large-scale hardware store serving our community.

During Veronica’s time living in Hinesburg, she has been involved with many organizations and committees, including The Fourth of July Fireworks, raising funds for the Firemen Associations, and donating time and goods to the schools and churches, to name a few.

Her experiences as a local business owner will bring a new fresh look to the Selectboard and the real needs of the people of the Town of Hinesburg without any hidden agendas.

Veronica is a candidate that listens and makes decisions using all the information at hand. She is objective, fair, and responsible. She is a candidate for all Hinesburg residents, not just a few! Please take the time to vote for Veronica (Roni) Estey on March 7.

Don’t forget you can also vote by absentee ballot prior to March 7 at the Hinesburg Town Hall. Have your voice heard!

Diane Barber, Hinesburg

