4-H members see how their project work can evolve into an engaging career

By Corinna Hobbs

Hinesburg 4-H Club reporter

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Hinesburg 4-H Club members met Michael Hampton at his business in Richmond. Mr. Hampton is the owner/operator of the Hampton Fiber Mill, a unique wool processing business right in our local area.

We went to his workshop to learn about his operation and view his equipment. He taught us the importance of being safe around these machines whether they are off or on. Some of his equipment is quite rare and valuable. Certain machines are “one-of-a-kind” so we may never see his kind of operation again.

He talked about the equipment and how to process a raw fleece all the way to a ball of yarn. Mr. Hampton showed us different types of fibers, from sheep, other animals, bamboo and other plants, and man-made synthetics. Some of the fibers were more like strands of hair and have to be mixed with more wool-like fibers to be spun into yarn, rather than ending up like rope. Mr. Hampton generously gave balls of roving that he had hand-dyed to our members to spark our imagination to create our own crafts.