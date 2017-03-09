Charlotte town meeting puts board of civil authority to work

Charlotte’s town meeting this year covered a wide swath of government issues, from purchasing a new fire truck to formally requesting that our national representative begin impeachment proceedings against the U.S. president. The four-hour meeting at Charlotte Central School was anticipated to be free from the controversy of recent years, but in true Town Meeting fashion, passionate debate arose on several articles.

The meeting started with a Montpelier update from Representative Mark Yantachka, a short video on the Seguin Bridge reopening, and a presentation of a special gift to Town Meeting moderator Jerry Schwarz. Since 1996, Schwarz has been the good-humored, time-conscious, rule-enforcing ringmaster of meetings that at times take on the characteristics of a citizen circus. This year was his last, and the Selectboard presented him with a locally carved gavel as a thank you gift for his hard work and steady presence.

Out of the ten articles discussed and voted upon verbally at the meeting, only two were not passed; several were yearly administrative articles that pass without notice. The articles that did pass but had the most debate were article five, which was the town budget proposed by the Selectboard, and article six, which will raise $40,000 by taxes for the Trails Reserve Fund.

A lengthy portion of article five discussion was dedicated to the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services budget, which includes increases for legally required items like airpacks. Town Clerk Mary Mead proposed cutting the CVFRS budget by $100,000 because of reserve funds that aren’t currently allocated for a particular purchase, but this amendment was voted down and the CVFRS budget, as well as the Selectboard budget, passed.

Selectboard Chair Lane Morrison noted to applause that a town audit produced “excellent results this year,” and that the auditing firm Sullivan, Powers and Co. suggested updating internal controls and conducting a risk assessment some time in the future. He also said that all bridges in town, covered and otherwise, have all been updated in the past few years and are in excellent condition.

Article four, which was to renew a five-year tax exemption for property on Church Hill Road owned by the Friendship Lodge, took an unexpected turn for debate when Nancy Menard took the microphone during a discussion period on the article.

“I don’t want my tax dollars paying for an organization I can’t belong to,” she said. She pointed out that the “separate but equal” idea was found to be unconstitutional, and that she didn’t want public tax money to support such an organization.

In the first of the day’s two too-close-to-tell verbal votes, the board of civil authority was called to conduct a paper ballot vote. “This is exciting,” Shwarz remarked, though the final tally ended up not exciting for the Friendship Lodge, which lost its exemption in a 148-to-45 vote.

The next controversy arose from article eight, which proposed borrowing money from the Town’s Charlotte Housing Trust Fund to pay for an extension to a wastewater system on Lane’s Lane on Thompson’s Point. There are several year-round properties on this portion of the road that would benefit from the extension; under the land lease terms with the town, property owners currently pay for their own private systems.

Nancy Wood pointed out that the money in the fund is intended for housing cost assistance for Charlotters in need, but that in recent years these monies have been used as more of a slush fund. “If we’re not committed to use the money appropriately,” she said, “then why do we have it?”

Selectboard member Matt Krasnow said the money from the trust would still be available to those who needed it, since the Town would really be borrowing from itself, and Morrison said that this issue will probably come up again in the future for environmental reasons.

After a verbal vote that was too close to call, the board of civil authority earned its pay by first counting standing yes and no votes, only to end up with a result of 64 to 63, opposed to passing the article. A follow-up paper vote confirmed the no vote with 75 opposed and 69 in favor.

The meeting ended with Susan Ohanian presenting a motion to send Representative Peter Welch a letter asking that he begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump for violating the federal emoluments clause that prevents government officials from receiving gifts or money from foreign powers. Despite loud ayes and nays from both sides, Shwarz made the final ruling of his moderating career by confirming, “The ayes do have it.”