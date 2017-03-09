Hinesburg settles lawsuit with resident

The Town of Hinesburg reached a financial settlement with a local woman who filed an excessive force lawsuit against two local police officers in federal court last summer.

Lori Ann Carron will receive $60,000, Town Administrator Trevor Lashua wrote in an email last week. Carron filed a lawsuit last summer, alleging that Hinesburg Community Police Officers Cameron Coltharp and Officer Jeremy Hulshof allegedly used “excessive force” when responding May 6 to her house after Carron’s husband, Philip Cromer, placed an emergency call, saying Carron was experiencing a mental-health crisis.

Footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras show that Coltharp put Carron in handcuffs. Video also shows comments made by Cromer, telling Hulshof and Coltharp that Carron suffers from mental-health issues.

Initially, the lawsuit named Coltharp and Hulshof as defendants, but the town agreed to settle in their place. Hinesburg’s insurer, The Vermont League of Cities and Towns Property and Casualty Intermunicipal Fund, is slated to pay Carron. The settlement also includes attorneys’ fees, Lashua noted.

“The agreement does not admit wrongdoing on the part of the officers,” Lashua wrote. “The lawsuit is being settled in the name of the Town only; the agreement was reached because the cost to proceed to defend the lawsuit would have greatly exceeded the amount of the settlement.”

Lashua’s statement noted that the Selectboard ratified the settlement agreement during the Feb. 20 meeting. At the same time, Board members also extended Coltharp’s paid, administrative leave for one month. Police Chief Frank Koss confirmed that Coltharp remains on leave, pending results of an internal investigation. Hulshof remained on active duty. Koss declined to comment on the settlement, deferring questions to Lashua.

During Town Meeting earlier this week, Lashua confirmed that Coltharp remains on paid, administrative leave.

Carron’s attorneys, Brooks McArthur and David Williams, didn’t respond immediately for comment. The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office cleared both officers late last fall of any criminal wrongdoing.