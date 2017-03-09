Lengthy Hinesburg Town Meeting sees residents adopt budget articles

Hinesburg’s Town Meeting took an unexpected turn Monday evening, when residents voted from the floor for a paper ballot for an article concerning funding of a milfoil mitigation effort in Lake Iroquois.

After counting the ballots, voters approved the measure by a vote of 121 to 104. Funding is slated to last one year of a five-year plan spearheaded by the Lake Iroquois Association.

The four-hour meeting drew a large crowd to the Champlain Valley Union High School auditorium. Votes from the floor also approved an array of articles, including a $3,419,307 municipal budget.

Spending plan articles for the Hinesburg Community Police and town fire departments also won voter support. Other articles that gained a thumbs-up from those attending the meeting included passing the Carpenter-Carse Library fiscal plan. At the same time, Hinesburg residents gave a standing ovation to library Director Susan Barden’s 30-year service to the library. Barden is retiring in June.

Voters also approved a stricter animal-control ordinance. An article allocating $27,250 to an array of social service agencies also easily won voter support. An article, authorizing the Selectboard to use $190,000 out of a $250,00 Vermont Gas Systems’ payment to complete the Bissonette Recreation Fields, failed to gain voter support.

During the discussion on the Hinesburg Police Department budget, residents asked about the employment status of Officer Cameron Coltharp. Town Administrator Trevor Lashua confirmed the officer remained on paid, administrative leave in the wake of a Town settlement with a local woman who filed a federal lawsuit against Coltharp and Officer Jeremy Hulshof.

Because the issue is a personnel matter, Board members and Lashua didn’t publically discuss what other issues they were examining in regard to Coltharp, but pointed out there were different aspects related to the discussions.

“We’re working really hard to get past this,” said Selectboard member Phil Pouech. “It’s a really difficult issue.”

Selectboard member Aaron Kimball also weighed in. “It’s a personnel issue,” he said. “There’s not a lot we can say.”

After voters decided on the articles, a number of residents stepped forward to voice opinions on an array of issues facing the town. As it neared 11pm, Marie Ayer stepped up to the microphone, asking that differences that are threatening to divide the community be put aside.

“At the underlying core, we all love our town,” she said. “We all want what’s best. We need to come together as a town and understand that it’s not one group deciding everything. Everyone’s opinion is valuable.”