Selectboard appoints Manning to Rec. Commission

Charlotte Selectboard

Heather Manning’s move back to Charlotte reignited her desire to serve the town.

As she sat in front of the local Selectboard during the Feb. 13 meeting, Manning said a conversation with Recreation Commission Chairman Bill Fraser-Harris prompted her to seek appointment to the panel. The talk between the two regarding a vacancy took place during a recent local volunteer appreciation dinner. That spurred Manning, a former Charlotte Selectboard member, to throw her hat into the ring.

Manning easily won appointment to the Commission. Her term expires April 30, 2020.

“When I was on the Selectboard, I was the liaison to the Recreation Commission,” she said. “Now that I’m back in town, I want to get involved. I’m interested in helping the group. I’ve helped out in many capacities on the Recreation Commission throughout the years, and I have a lot of interest in it. I’ve assisted (Deb Stone) with recreation programs for the kids and I’ve been a beach attendant, so I know the strategies down at the beach.”

Manning also played a role in hiring a former recreation coordinator.

Manning’s remarks came during a brief question-and-answer session. The board traditionally speaks with a candidate who is seeking appointment to a town commission before a confirmation vote takes place.

As Manning returned to her seat in the audience, Selectboard member Matt Krasnow said he’s pleased she stepped forward. “We’re really glad you’re volunteering.”