Selectboard appoints Townshend to Town Forest Committee

Hinesburg Selectboard

Aaron Townshend sat in the front row in the Hinesburg Town Hall Meeting Room, eager to explain why he’s volunteering for the Town Forest Committee.

“Good people are currently serving on the committee,” said Townshend. “I think Hinesburg is pretty fortunate to have a chunk of open space…I thought I’d help out.”

Following questioning by the Selectboard, Townshend easily won appointment during the Board’s Feb. 20 meeting. Townshend’s term expires Jan. 1, 2020.

When asked why he moved to town, Townshend pointed out to the Board that the southern Chittenden County community proved to be a good location because he commutes to Middlebury for work, and his wife formerly worked in Burlington. A friend also praised Hinesburg, he said.

After Townshend explained why he settled in town and then volunteered in the community, Selectboard member Phil Pouech praised Townshend’s qualifications. “We have fantastic people who volunteer,” said Pouech. “I read your resume, read about your education and experience and it knocked it out of the park. I think we’re lucky to get some qualified people on our committees.”

Then Selectboard member Andrea Morgante questioned Townshend regarding his experience working on committees. She noted that those groups bring expertise and opinions and then make recommendations to Selectboards.

“The Town Forest Committee works a lot with the county forester, and I think Aaron’s professional knowledge can really help translate some of the technical stuff the county forester can get into.”

Morgante then asked if Townshend encountered any negative experiences while volunteering on groups. “Most people are donating their time (to local boards),” he said. “There may be disagreements, but at the end of the day they’re all heading to the same direction. Compromise is part of the deal.”