Selectboard discusses town committees and boards

Town Administrator Dean Bloch and the local Selectboard are gearing up to fill vacancies on committees and boards.

Bloch said vacancies will be advertised on Front Porch Forum, around town, and in local media. The town received two applications: one for a spot on the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge Committee and another for the Energy Committee. Candidate interviews are slated to take place during an upcoming Selectboard meeting later this month.

Because Joanna Cummings resigned as the town Green-Up Day Coordinator, Bloch pointed out to Board members the position needs to be filled. This year, Charlotte’s Green-Up Day falls on May 6.

Then, Board of Auditors member Jenny Cole asked that the Board fill the spots on the Energy and the Park and Wildlife Refuge committees, noting that two residents expressed interest in serving on the panels.

As the meeting wound down, Chairman Lane Morrison and Board member Carrie Spear both pointed out the merit of speaking with committee/board applicants prior to votes on their appointments take place. “I think it’s great,” Morrison said.