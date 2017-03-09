Selectboard OKs RaceVermont.com races

The Charlotte Selectboard approved a request Feb. 27 for races slated to occur in spring and again in late summer.

The Board approved the applications for the events following a presentation by RaceVermont.com representative Rayne Herzog, who said the racing events consist of half-marathons, a 5K and 10K.

The Lewis Creek Covered Bridges event is slated for May 13, beginning and ending at Charlotte Central School, Herzog said, adding school officials approved the date. Herzog told the Board that the 5K event occurs on Guinea Road, returning to the Central School. Runners in the 10K race compete along Bingham Brook, running up to Spear Street and then back to the school. Athletes competing in the half marathon will loop along Guinea Road, passing Bingham Brook, Prindle and Roscoe roads, and then return back to Guinea Road.

Charlotte Recreation Commission member Gregory Smith attended the meeting, noting the Recreation Department supports the races. Smith also asked that RaceVermont.com officials provide advance notice to Charlotte drivers about the race route. Herzog said he plans on placing pink signs along the roads one week to the event.

A cap of 500 people for the race is in place, according to the organization’s web site. Also, RaceVermont.com is pledging to donate $1 per participant to the Charlotte Recreation Department. Smith noted the revenue is earmarked to fund scholarships.

Three Shelburne Police officers have been tapped to monitor major intersections during the events, Herzog said, adding race personnel will also carry cell phones in case of an emergency.

The Sept. 9 Charlotte Covered Bridge race also features a half-marathon, and 5K and 10K races. The course runs through Shelburne and Charlotte, starting at Shelburne Beach, passing by Shelburne Orchards and then heading to Charlotte Town Beach. A three-hour limit is set for the half-marathon.

The Sept. 9 race is slated to occur on the same day as the Kelly Brush event. The organization provides adaptive sports equipment directly for people living with paralysis and supports ski clubs’ safety efforts. No conflicts are expected to occur because the two events fall on the same day, Herzog said.

During the meeting, Herzog pointed out he sought and obtained permission from the Charlotte Selectboard and the Shelburne Police for a three- to five-minute closure for the May event at the intersection of Mount Philo and Charlotte and Hinesburg roads up to Guinea Road.

RaceVermont.com stages an array of races at various distances, geared to runners of all abilities.