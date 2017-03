Registration deadline for Vermont 4-H Sheep Camp is April 1, 2017. Camp is held in June and is open to all youth aged eight to 18. See registration form at: http://www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/pdfs/events/2017_sheep_camp_registration_flyer.pdf.

Please contact Wendy Sorrell, State 4-H Livestock Educator, for more information: 802-651-8343 x 513 or 800-571-0668.