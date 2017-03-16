Communities need high-quality childcare — Jenn Baudreau

When communities invest in high-quality, affordable childcare, everyone benefits. Children benefit because they receive the nurturing and care that’s so vitally important for their brain development and growth. Parents benefit because they’re able to continue investing in their careers and providing financial support for their families. Childcare workers benefit because they’re paid a living wage. And employers benefit because there’s less employee turnover and parents needing to miss work.

I’d like to share my family’s childcare story to help illustrate these points.

Our family is very fortunate in that our two-year-old son does, in fact, attend a very high-quality childcare program. I’m extremely grateful for the talented staff at his school and the care they take of him. However, it was a rocky road and a long process to get him into that program.

As soon as we knew I was pregnant, we put our names on the wait list of several child care centers. When my son was born, however, no slots had opened up at any programs that we felt comfortable sending him to. Additionally, we’d done the math and realized we would be losing money every month if I continued working at the nonprofit I’d dedicated most of my career to. So we made the hard choice that I would quit my job and stay home with our son for the first several months.

When our son was eight months old, I was lucky enough to get an opportunity to be offered a job as a web developer, but a slot was still not open for my son. So my wife wound up quitting her job, so that I could take the job I was offered. She stayed home with our son for four months, until a slot opened at the childcare center. She was lucky enough to find a job at that same time.

While the cost of childcare keeps us struggling to make ends meet, simple math shows there is no way our cost of tuition adequately funds the childcare center. My son’s teachers – and in fact the entire staff at his school – are such talented, dedicated, caring professionals. I can’t overstate how skilled his teachers are or the important role they plan in our son’s life.

A better future for families and children in Vermont is possible with additional funding for high-quality, affordable childcare. More funding would allow parents to remain in the workforce (rather than leaving jobs because it doesn’t make financial sense to keep them). It would allow children to get the healthy foundation that makes such a difference throughout their whole life. And it would help teachers get paid closer to what they deserve, which would help schools retain high-quality teachers.

High-quality, affordable child care helps Vermonters in so many ways. Our legislature should consider child care as an integral piece of the education and economic development system, and fund it adequately.

Jenn Baudreau

Hinesburg