Petition amendment for Old Lantern’s land-use regulations set for Monday

The Charlotte Selectboard will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a proposed municipal bylaw amendment that would impact the Old Lantern.

The meeting will be held at 7pm at Charlotte Town Hall.

Last November, a petition circulated in town gained support to allow permanent use of the Old Lantern as an event facility, according to Lisa Gaujac, who with husband Roland owns the Old Lantern.

The Old Lantern has a pre-existing, nonconforming use, sitting in the West Charlotte Village District.

“The petition, which was initiated [with] more than five percent of the voters of the Town of Charlotte, is an effort to obtain a town-wide vote on whether to change the current zoning in the West Charlotte Village District to allow ‘Event Facilities,’ such as the Old Lantern, as an ‘Allowed Use’ in that district,” wrote Gaujac.

The petition was submitted to the Charlotte Town Clerk’s office early last December, said Assistant Town Clerk/Treasurer Christina Booher.

Charlotte’s Zoning Board of Adjustment sent a letter to the Planning Commission, outlining concerns regarding the amendment of land-use regulations in town, paving the way for “allow by right” for an event facility. The Board noted that the proposal would essentially put into place “spot zoning,” and “would have unintended consequences for the effective functioning for the Zoning office, the Zoning Administrator and the Zoning Board of Adjustment,” according to the letter on the town website.

The Planning Commission held a public hearing Feb. 16 for a petitioned amendment to land-use regulations. Attorneys representing the Gaujacs and Alison Wolverton addressed the Commission as well as supporters of the longtime event facility and neighbors who have concerns about the Old Lantern.

The Commission closed the hearing on Feb. 16. In a Feb. 26 Commission report, the panel noted, “The Planning Commission does not support ‘Allowed by Right’ for this petition to amend the Land-Use Regulations. The petition has the specific intent to define the ‘Old Lantern’ facility as an ‘Event Facility.’ The Planning Commission supports a grandfathered use of the facility with adherence to specific performance standards as a means to regulate the proposed use category of ‘Event Facility’ within the Land-Use Regulations…. By granting ‘Allowed By Right’ status, the current facility could significantly increase its capacity without ever having to submit for a permit (notwithstanding any constraints with respect to wastewater capacity). Normally, these items are vetted through the Conditional Use or Site Plan Review processes.”

The full document can be found on Charlotte’s website.

Karen Frost, who lives on Greenbush Road, spelled out her concerns regarding the facility on Front Porch Forum. “The continued use of the Old Lantern…is not under threat. The schedule is busy; the business is thriving. The ongoing issue is that the Old Lantern feels they do not have to comply with general and performance standards in the Land-Use Regulations, and the neighbors feel that they do….”

Gaujac noted that Vermont State Statue allows a petition containing five percent of a town’s registered voters to request a zoning change. She also noted that the Planning Commission must hold a hearing, make any required technical changes, and provide a report to the Selectboard. The Selectboard then examines the proposed zoning amendment language. The Board can submit the issue to a vote by Australian ballot, change the language and then put it on a ballot, refer it to the Planning Commission, or not act on it, per Town Administrator Dean Bloch.

Charlotte voters will go to the polls next month to vote on the proposed municipal budget as well as whether to raise $40,000 by taxes for the Trails Reserve Fund.