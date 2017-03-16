SCHIP announces winter grant awards



SCHIP has announced its winter grant awards. Recent monies in the amount of $10,400 were awarded to several nonprofits in our towns that met the criteria of serving the people of our communities in a variety of ways.

The recipients for this cycle include: Age Well Meals on Wheels, Charlotte Congregational Church, the Hinesburg Artist Series, Hinesburg Community Resource Center, Shelburne Nursery School, and the Shelburne United Methodist Church.

These awards are made possible as a result of SCHIP’s mission to raise funds through the sale of donated, gently used clothing, household items, accessories, art, and collectibles at its resale shop in the distinctive yellow building on Route 7, next to the Shelburne town offices. Since the first grants given in April 2005, more than $615,000 has been distributed.

Members of the community are an intimate part of the SCHIP mission, and are invited to come shop, donate, volunteer, and help SCHIP continue to meet their objectives for the future. For more information on grant recipients or the organization, please visit schipstreasure.org or the SCHIP’s Treasure Resale Shop Facebook page, or call the shop for volunteer or donation inquiries at 802-985-3595.

The deadline for the next round of grant applications is May 31, 2017. The maximum grant size is $3,000. Application forms are available on the “Contacts” page at schipstreasure.org.

Participating faith communities are: All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Shelburne; Charlotte Congregational Church; Hinesburg United Church; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Charlotte; Shelburne United Methodist Church; St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Shelburne; St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Hinesburg; Trinity Episcopal Church, Shelburne; Vermont Zen Center, Shelburne.