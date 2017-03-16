Thank you from Andrea Morgante — Andrea Morgante

Many thanks to all the voters who participated in last week’s election. I also want to thank Michael Bissonette for his dedication to the community in his years of service on school boards and on the Selectboard.

Serving as member of the Hinesburg Selectboard is both a privilege and responsibility. The high voter turnout signals that we as citizens care deeply about our community and recognize that democracy is best served by participation. Voting is only one signal that demonstrates the active civic engagement of our community. The everyday dedication of town employees and volunteers is the real sign of our commitment to each other as neighbors and keeps our community healthy and safe.

The beauty of the Selectboard form of governance is that citizens have direct and easy access to board members. Board members have no authority as individuals and most discussion and all decisions are made in the public forum. I welcome comments and concerns from all residents and encourage both informal conversations with any board member and/or formal presentations to the full board. With the support of town employees, town committees, and participation from all citizens, I look forward to working with my fellow board members as we make decisions for our community.

Sincerely,

Andrea Morgante